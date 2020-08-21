Small Iowa businesses to receive more financial assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s small business owners and nonprofits are now eligible to receive more financial assistance.

According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), small businesses can receive assistance for electric or natural gas services provided between March 17, 2020, and October 15, 2020, due to an extension of eligibility.

“We’re pleased to announce the extension and expansion of the utility assistance available to COVID-19 impacted small businesses and nonprofits as they work tirelessly to recover from the far-reaching impacts of the unparalleled pandemic,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham.

Eligible small businesses and nonprofits must have experienced a COVID-19 loss of income. Full eligibility information and the application is available at iowabusinessrecovery.com. The program will accept applications through October 31 or until all funds have been exhausted.

