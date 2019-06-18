Small breweries growing in Iowa

KALONA, Iowa – One industry that’s bringing in more workers into Iowa is breweries. In 2015, there were only 65 breweries throughout the state, there’s predicted to be more than 100 open by the end of the year.

Some brewers are having to hire more workers just to keep up with the competition. A brewery in a small town in eastern Iowa has had to add more servers just to keep up with demand. Workers say the growth of the brewery is helping their town.

Elliot Lamb, the owner of Kalona Brewing Company, said more and more people are trying to buy local.

“When these breweries started popping up, not only did the beer taste good and the food taste good, but it really helps you be apart of the community. There’s a ton of locals that I’ve been able to build friendships out of,” said Lamb of Kalona Brewing Company.

Statistics show workers can make between $35,000 to $70,000 a year depending on the location. Sioux City’s newest brewery, Marto Brewing is set to open this Thursday in Promenade Complex downtown.

