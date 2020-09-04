Skull with threats left on lawn next to political yard signs

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (CNN) – Police in Cedar Falls, Iowa are investigating what may be a death threat made against a Trump supporter.

On Monday morning, Anita Keve said she found a skull with threatening messages on it next to her political yard signs. It contained many swear words, references to President Donald Trump and on the back a message, “I hope you die before you vote.”

Keve said it’s not stopping her from displaying her support for the Republican party.

“It’s not right to try to intimidate me and my family because I choose to exercise my freedom of speech,” she said.

Keve shared a GoFundMe page. The Black Hawk Republican Party created it to fund cameras at her house. It’s raised less than $600 as of Friday morning.

Cedar Falls police say they’ve heard about people stealing campaign signs, but this is the first time they’ve seen intimidation this election season like the skull.

