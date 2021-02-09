Sixth positive coronavirus case reported at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sixth person working at the Iowa Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson says in an email notification to lawmakers and staff that the individual was last in the building last Tuesday and tested positive on Monday.

The individual reported wearing a face covering at all times.

The identity of positive cases is not routinely released by legislative branch officials, and Republican leaders have not required lawmakers to reveal a positive virus test so it’s not known if there have been undeclared cases.

Republican leaders have no imposed a mask mandate.