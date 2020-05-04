Six Woodward Resource Center residents test positive for COVID-19

WOODWARD, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Department of Human Services officials say six residents at a central Iowa facility for people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive for the new coronavirus, although none have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

The first resident at the Woodward Resource Center tested positive for the virus on April 26.

By Saturday, officials said, five more residents — all tied to one home on campus — had tested positive for the virus.

The Des Moines Register reports three employees at the multi-building campus have also tested positive.

DHS spokesman Matt Highland says the state is working to get more COVID-19 testing on the campus.

Those who have tested positive have been moved to an isolation area, and the home has been cleaned.