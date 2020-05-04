Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Six Woodward Resource Center residents test positive for COVID-19

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODWARD, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Department of Human Services officials say six residents at a central Iowa facility for people with intellectual disabilities have tested positive for the new coronavirus, although none have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

The first resident at the Woodward Resource Center tested positive for the virus on April 26.

By Saturday, officials said, five more residents — all tied to one home on campus — had tested positive for the virus.

The Des Moines Register reports three employees at the multi-building campus have also tested positive.

DHS spokesman Matt Highland says the state is working to get more COVID-19 testing on the campus.

Those who have tested positive have been moved to an isolation area, and the home has been cleaned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss