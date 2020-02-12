Six new cases of chronic wasting disease in deer

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) – Wildlife officials say at least six deer killed near Elkader in northeastern Iowa in the recent hunting season tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the development Tuesday.

The department also said the disease was discovered for the first time in Decatur, Fayette, Winneshiek and Woodbury counties during the recent season.

The Iowa DNR submitted nearly 7,000 deer tissue samples for testing from hunter-killed or road-killed deer in the recent hunting season.

Testing showed 43 positive results, six of which were near Elkader in Clayton County.