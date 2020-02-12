Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Six new cases of chronic wasting disease in deer

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) – Wildlife officials say at least six deer killed near Elkader in northeastern Iowa in the recent hunting season tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the development Tuesday.

The department also said the disease was discovered for the first time in Decatur, Fayette, Winneshiek and Woodbury counties during the recent season.

The Iowa DNR submitted nearly 7,000 deer tissue samples for testing from hunter-killed or road-killed deer in the recent hunting season.

Testing showed 43 positive results, six of which were near Elkader in Clayton County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories