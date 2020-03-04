Siouxnami Waterpark wins statewide tourism award

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux Center’s new water park was named a 2020 Outstanding Attraction at the Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines this week.

Siouxnami Waterpark was one of two recipients for the Outstanding Attraction award. The honor recognizes original design, innovation in marketing, creativity in addressing challenges and measurable impact on community and state tourism.

Siouxnami Waterpark was the winner in the category for cities with a population of 10,000 or less. The park features a lazy river, aquatic climbing wall, variety of water slides and Iowa’s only aquatic zip line.

Siouxnami Waterpark staff accept the 2020 Outstanding Attraction award at the Iowa Tourism Conference. An Iowa Tourism representative presents the honor to Siouxnami Waterpark/All Seasons Center staff Jill Miller, Tanya Vande Griend, and Director Dave Ruter. Siouxnami Waterpark is home to Iowa’s only aquatic zipline, plus a lazy river with waves, a variety of water slides, an aquatic climbing wall, and water fun for all ages.

Scott Wynja, the Sioux Center City Manager, said it was great to see the water park recognized by the Tourism Office.

“We are excited about the impact this facility has made not only for the community of Sioux Center, but to the regional area as well,” Wynja said. “It is our hope and plan that the water park continues to be the destination for fun for all ages.”

The Iowa Tourism awards are presented by the Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Federation of Iowa. The water park, which is part of the All Seasons Center in Sioux Center was praised for drawing a variety of fun-seekers by offering prices suitable for every age and budget.

All Seasons Center director Dave Ruter said the park is excited to see attendees this summer.

“We wanted to keep it affordable so people and families could come here to have fun and grow together as friends and family,” Ruter said .

Siouxnami Waterpark will open for the 2020 season at the end of May. For more information, on the water park, click here.