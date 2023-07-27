LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Livestock is a big part of the Plymouth County Fair, and keeping them cool is an added challenge as the heat beats down on Siouxland.

Large industrial fans were running in most barns on Thursday and 4H participants also worked to keep fresh water available for animals.

Meanwhile, fairgoers were doing their best to enjoy activities all while trying to stay cool. Unlike for livestock, there is plenty to choose from.

“American Bank gives out watermelon and they had over 200 delivered today; cut and they just hand them out free,” said Plymouth County Fair Board Member Candice Nash, “Also, we are in the ice cream capital of the world, so we have tons of ice cream opportunities for you. From sundaes to malts to shakes to pie ala mode, we also have shaved is.”

Nash added that the vendors are a nonprofit agency and that for some of them, it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The fair runs through Sunday in Le Mars.