SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Siouxlanders is hopping on their bikes for a good cause through the 8th annual Ride for Miracles which kicked off on Monday in Sioux City.

The Miracle Riders will embark on a 4,800-mile trip over two weeks to represent the difficult route babies and children often face during unplanned illnesses and injuries.

Lead Miracle Rider Matt Thompson told KCAU 9 that he’s excited about the scenery for the trip but also looking forward to meeting families along the way who have been helped by the Children’s Miracle Network.

“There’s always a story out there. Someone’s daughter, someone’s son, someone’s granddaughter was affected by CMN. The equipment, donations to their local CMN helped them so it’s just nice to hear those stories and share the stories of our own Siouxland Children Miracle Network kids and what they went through “

The Siouxland Miracle Riders have raised over $275,000, which has been used to help purchase equipment and fund programs for pediatric inpatients and outpatients.

The Miracle Riders said they hit their stopping point for Monday night, the Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum in Hannibal, Missouri.