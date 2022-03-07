SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — First responders and volunteers from across the state converged on the damaged area to help out victims from this past weekend’s storm.

The Red Cross deployed rescue aid units to the areas most affected and condolence care to help the families of those lost in the disaster.

Volunteers in Siouxland organized aid from afar by supporting supply shipments and booking lodging for those who have lost their homes.

KCAU 9 spoke with Tammy Lee, the executive director of the northwest Iowa and the northeast Nebraska about how different the victims’ needs can be.

“Challenging to describe exactly how we’re helpful because every disaster is different and every community need is different. So what you’re seeing in the community of Winterset might be different than the needs wat’s happening in a different community and the support that’s available,” said Lee.

Tammy goes on to say that if you are looking to donate to help, be careful where you donate to ensure that it goes to helping the victims of the storm.