Siouxland counties holding special elections for new jails

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Voters in two Siouxland counties are holding special elections Tuesday with hopes of building a new jail.

In Monona County, the proposed jail would cost a total of $6.2 million and would house up to 32 inmates, with the possibility of expanding to hold up to 66 inmates.

Sheriff Jeff Pratt said the current jail is over-capacity and outdated after being built in 1976.

In Palo Alto County, voters are being asked to approve a $5.6 million facility that would house the jail, 911 call center, sheriff’s office and EMS.

The 18-bed facility would replace the current jail built in 1908 and ranks as Iowa’s third oldest jail. Both measures require 60 percent for approval.