Sioux County authorities seek information about stolen pickup

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County officials are investigating a report of a stolen pickup and asks the public for help.

According to a release, on December 24, at 3:59 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred from a farm property on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered someone stole a green 1999 Ford F-250 super duty pickup that was was stolen while it was parked on the property. The Ford has Iowa license plates IBL217, had a fuel barrel in the box and is believed to have been stolen sometime within the past month.

If you have any information about this vehicle or its whereabouts you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280