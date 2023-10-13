SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Don’t miss the action as the Sioux City Stampede PRCA Rodeo produced by Bailey Pro Rodeo.

At the show, there will be bull riding, barrel racing, broncos, roping, and more. Comedic entertainment for the show will come courtesy of Austin Singley – The Green Hat Clown.

The event will be on Feb. 9 -10 at 7 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 13 at 10 a.m., here, or at the Primebank Box Office. Tickets are family-priced and discounts are also available for groups.