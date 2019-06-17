Iowa News

Sioux City police say pedestrian hit and killed by passing motorist

No charges have been filed

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 07:49 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) -

Sioux City police are investigating the death of a man struck by a vehicle on Floyd Boulevard shortly before midnight Saturday night.  According to a police report, the driver was traveling north on Floyd Blvd and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The unidentified victim died at the scene. There are no charges in this case, as it is still under investigation.

