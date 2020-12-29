Sioux City man sentenced to prison for child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for the possession of child pornography.

Justin Pageler, 35, of Sioux City, was given a prison term after a guilty plea on July 20 to one count of possession of child pornography, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Pageler admitted in a plea agreement that he knowingly had visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in his possession between September 25, 2018, to June 26, 2019. Pageler said he used peer-to-peer file-sharing services BitTorrent and Ares on home computers to download and view the pornography.

Pageler was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment, pay $21,000 in restitution, and serve a 5 year supervised release term after prison.

Pageler is currently in United States Marshal’s custody until he is taken to a federal prison.

Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, was a part of this case. Visit their website for more information.