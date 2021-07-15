Sioux City man receives longer prison sentence after assaulting inmate with sock, bar of soap

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man convicted for unlawfully possessing a gun and leading police on a car chase received an increased sentence after using a sock with a bar of soap to assault another inmate while incarcerated.

According to a release, on February 23, 2020, Dennis Lawson, of Sioux City, was the driver of a car parked in a parking lot in Cedar Rapids. He and a woman were using a needle to ingest drugs. When police approached the car, Lawson took off and led officers on a chase. The passenger threw a gun out of the car during the chase. Lawson crashed the vehicle into two trees. He tried to flee on foot, but he slipped and fell.

Prior to the incident, Lawson has multiple prior convictions, including burglary and two prior convictions in state court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Further information said on May 16 while awaiting sentencing, Lawson assaulted an inmate using a sock with a bar of soap in the Bremer County Jail. As a result of this, Lawson lost credit for accepting responsibility and received an increased sentence.

Lawson will serve 51 months’ imprisonment, as well as a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. He was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams.

Lawson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.