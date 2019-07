IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Prison inmate passes away due to natural causes on Saturday, July 6.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Larry Gene Nugent, 59, of Sioux City, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic due to chronic illness.

Nugent was serving a 5-year maximum sentence for operating vehicle while intoxicated from Woodbury County.

His sentence began on September 5, 2018.