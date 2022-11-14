SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Human Rights Commission plans on holding a native community topics panel Tuesday night.

The panel will be called current topics and the urban needed community. The cutie panel will include Terry Medina, community native advocate for Siouxland human investment partnerships, Val Uken, Urban native Center of director, and Manape Lamere, indigenous community activist and organizer.

The event is cosponsored by Disabilities Resource Center of Siouxland, Soole solutions and Women Aware.

The event, which is open to members of the public, will take place at the Sioux City public museum located at 607 4th Street. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be part of the event.