SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City City Council has deferred a development concept plan for a 133-unit subdivision that includes single-family and townhouses.

On a vote of 4 to 1, council members voted to hold off a vote on the plan until at least the council meeting on September 11th.

The subdivision would be on a 49-acre site along 41st Street. Lieber Land Holdings LLC. hopes to complete grading this year, with development happening in three stages at the site.

The project would be completed in 20-28. Mayor Bob Scott says the council was concerned about the dirt being removed from that area.

“We’re concerned about what typography, how much dirt’s going to get cut off the hill, what the finished product is gonna look like. And those type of things that we really don’t have an answer for yet. And so hopefully we’ll get some answers when they finally do at least a preliminary grading plan to see what it’s going to be, where it’s gonna be,” Scott said.

A public meeting will be held on September 7th at North Middle School. The time of the meeting has not been announced yet.