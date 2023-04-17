SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After first proposing no chance to the city’s property tax levy in 2024, City Council members approved on Monday a 2024-25 fiscal budget that will require an increase.

The city’s fiscal year 2025 property tax levy will jump by 34 cents according to statistics presented at the council meeting.

A home assessed at $100,00 will carry a $785 property tax bill with the city in 2024.

A commercial or industrial property with the same value will see a slightly larger increase.

While higher than a year ago, Finance Director Teresa Fitch to the council that the 2024-25 tax bill will be lower than what property owners paid between 2015 and 2020.

Council members took no action on a proposal calling for higher sewer rates in Sioux City which were due for a second reading.