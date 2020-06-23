Sioux Center’s TestIowa site is one of two locations scheduled to close

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The State of Iowa has announced the closure of two TestIowa site for this week.

The Sioux Center site, located in Sioux County, will be closed on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when the testing concludes.

The second TestIowa site in Ottumwa, which is in Wapello County, will be closing on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“We are actively pursuing clinic sites in both counties and testing remains available through local health care providers.”

The Sioux County site opened on May 27 and the Wapello County opened on May 13.

The governor’s office said TestIowa’s mobile testing model makes it possible to quickly operationalize temporary test sites in communities where access to testing is limited or coronavirus activity is increasing.

The testing for COVID-19 is rapidly scaled up to identify positive cases, conduct contact tracing, and determine the scope of the virus.

Officials reported that over time as the testing volume decreases, the TestIowa sites can be moved to other communities where there’s a need for a test site.

There a total of 18 TestIowa sites that will still be open in the state, including eight large-scale, drive-thru test sites and 10 TestIowa clinic sites.

The eight large-scale, drive-thru test sites are in the following counties:

Black Hawk

Buena Vista

Dallas

Linn

Marshall

Polk

Pottawattamie

Scott

The large-scale sites are managed and operated by the State of Iowa.

The 10 TestIowa clinic sites are located in these counties:

Black Hawk

Carroll

Cass

Crawford

Des Moines

Dickinson

Dubuque

Mitchell

Page

Union

The clinic sites are partnerships between the state and local health care providers. The clinics operate and staff the test sites.

The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

Those who wish to get tested at any TestIowa site must first complete the online assessment by clicking here.

TestIowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. The locations and hours of operations for all test sites can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard or click here.

