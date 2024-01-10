SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO) — A Sioux Center, Iowa man will spend 30 days behind bars after pleading guilty to several charges.

The Sioux County Attorney says the case started in September 2021 with a report to police about a suspicious man peeking into a bathroom window.

Police would get similar reports throughout the month.

Forty-year-old Jason VanKley was arrested for trespass after being caught on camera.

Authorities searched his phone and found a video of a child performing a sexual act.

VanKley pleaded guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a minor and trespass.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended.

He was also ordered to serve 30 days in jail.