Sibley company appeals odor ruling made by Iowa judge

A processing and manufacturing plant is apealling an odor oridance ruling.



In February of last year, Iowa Drying & Processing and its parent company sued the city of Sibley, saying the 45 citations issued by the city were unfair. Sibley had received many complaints about a foul odor coming from the plant and issued public nuisance citations.

Last month, a judge ruled that Sibley’s public nuisance ordinance was constitutional. They filed the appeal on Monday.

It has not been released on what grounds the company is filing the appeal.