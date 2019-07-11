Breaking News
Jury convicts Aubrey Trail of killing Sydney Loofe

Sibley company appeals odor ruling made by Iowa judge

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)

A processing and manufacturing plant is apealling an odor oridance ruling.

In February of last year, Iowa Drying & Processing and its parent company sued the city of Sibley, saying the 45 citations issued by the city were unfair. Sibley had received many complaints about a foul odor coming from the plant and issued public nuisance citations.

Last month, a judge ruled that Sibley’s public nuisance ordinance was constitutional. They filed the appeal on Monday.

It has not been released on what grounds the company is filing the appeal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story