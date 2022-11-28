ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police say tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning.

Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the parking lot, according to Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department. The suspect, 53-year-old Robert “Bobby” Barker, was attempting to leave when officers arrived and they performed a traffic stop.

Barker was detained and questioned at the Ankeny Police Department. Investigators determined the shooting was the result of an altercation he had with another bar patron.

After being charged, Barker was transported to the Polk County Jail.

Police say more charges may be filed in the case.