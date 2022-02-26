WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police are still searching for the person who is seen on a Ring doorbell camera video firing several gunshots at a West Des Moines apartment complex.

It happened just after 8:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Villas in the 8600 block of Westown Parkway. The video shows the shooter driving through the parking lot in what officers think is a red Toyota Camry. The person gets out and fires five-to-six shots at an apartment, then quickly gets back in the car and drives away.

Investigators with the West Des Moines Police Department said at least one of the bullets did hit an apartment at the complex. No one was hurt.

Police are still working to identify the car and the shooter.