DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines Police Department said in a press release this afternoon that the shooter at the Euclid Hy-Vee acted in self-defense.

The department says after speaking with witnesses and examining evidence, including store surveillance video, they have determined that the shooter acted in self-defense after being violently assaulted.

The Des Moines Police Department arrested Kapri Lashawn Francis, 30, for allegedly initiating a violent assault against the victim without provocation. Francis has been charged with assault causing injury.

Law enforcement says the victim lawfully possessed the handgun and fired once in self-defense. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The Des Moines Police Department will continue investigating this incident.