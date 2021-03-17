Sheriffs: Cattle found slain, dumped along Iowa gravel roads

Cows stand in a pen at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, near Maxwell, Iowa. Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sheriffs in two central Iowa counties say their offices are investigating after cattle were found slain and dumped along gravel roads in their jurisdictions.

The Ames Tribune reports that two cows and a calf were found dead in Boone and Greene counties on March 10.

Investigators said the calf, found in Boone County, had its front legs bound with twine. Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said a red shorthorn cow was found a short distance away in a creek with its throat slashed.

The carcass of the other cow, also a red shorthorn, was found in a Greene County ditch. Authorities say that scuff marks on the animals’ hides indicated they were dumped on the roads from a vehicle.