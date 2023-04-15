PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday, a car crash southwest of Plymouth county claimed the lives of both drivers. Their identities have been revealed.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond James Frye, 37, of Orange City, Iowa, and Randell Kenton Shideler, 54, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota were killed in a head-on collision on K18.

The release states that officials were called to the intersection of K18 and Butcher Road at 5:45 p.m. for a report of a crash with a serious injury.

The investigation led officials to believe that Frye was traveling north and Shideler was traveling south when they collided, causing the vehicles to leave the roadway and overturn. The crash is still being investigated, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Akron Fire and Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, the Plymouth County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mercy Air Med, and Stockton Towing.