Sheriff: Iowa man arrested after admitting to shaking girlfriend’s 8-month-old son

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Maxwell man is in the Story County Jail facing child endangerment charges after officials say he shook his girlfriend’s eight-month-old son, causing him to stop breathing.

Jacob Kalsem, 24, was arrested Wednesday and booked on a charge of child endangerment — a class C felony.

According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a baby not breathing was made by Kalsem on September 7th. Crews responded and the eight-month-old boy was transferred to a Des Moines hospital for treatment.

The hospital notified the Story County Sheriff’s Office about potential abuse of the child because there were signs of multiple contusions found and symptoms that he had been shaken.

Investigators say Kalsem admitted to them he became frustrated by the baby crying and he picked him up and and shook him. The child stopped breathing within a minute of being shaken, Kalsem told investigators.

Capt. Nicholas Lennie tells Channel 13 he’s unaware of the baby’s current condition but as of Tuesday he had been listed as stable.

