Sheriff: Iowa couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

VINCENT, Iowa (AP) — Officials in north-central Iowa say a couple found shot to death in rural Webster County apparently died in a murder-suicide.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that sheriff’s deputies sent to a home near Vincent on Saturday for a welfare check found 67-year-old Karen Will and 69-year-old Allen Will dead inside.

Investigators say it appeared Karen will had been shot before Allen Will died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both bodies were sent to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for autopsies.

