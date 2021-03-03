Sheriff: Driver fleeing traffic stop killed in Iowa crash

ATKINS, Iowa (AP) — Sheriffs officials in eastern Iowa say a driver who reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop died after crashing his car.

The crash happened early Wednesday, after a Linn County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins, leading to a chase that reached 115 mph.

Investigators say the chase ended just after 4 a.m. when the fleeing car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert.

Officials say the man driving was ejected and died at the scene. A woman also in the car was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital.

The names of the man killed and woman hurt have not been released.

