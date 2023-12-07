SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man has pleaded guilty to distributing child porn.

Henry Araica-Gonzalez, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

At his plea hearing, Araica-Gonzalez admitted that he had tried to use means and facilities of interstate and foreign commerce to distribute the porn.

He also admitted that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor that he knew the age of and that he recorded the assaults on his phone and the minor’s phone.

If sentenced, Araica-Gonzalez can face a minimum sentencing of five years and a maximum of 20 years. He may also have to pay a $250,000 fine and be on supervised release for five years.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, and Sheldon Police Department.