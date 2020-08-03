Digital Exclusive: Share the road on the way to Sturgis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coming up, it’s important for drivers and motorcyclists to share the road.

According to the Iowa Department of Transport (DOT), the South Dakota city event attracts motorcyclists from all over the country with most of them riding through Iowa.

Currently, there have been 153 reported traffic deaths this year in the state of Iowa.

Motorcycle riders under the age of 18 are required by Iowa law to take a basic rider course to get a motorcycle license. The course will teach beginners basic skills such as:

Straight-line riding

Turning

Shifting

Stopping

Iowa DOT also encourages that experienced riders to take a basic rider course saying that it can help their defensive driving and street-riding skills.

Drivers must take extra caution when sharing the road with motorcyclists. Always check your vehicle’s blind spots and mirrors when driving. Motorcycles are smaller and faster than cars so they can be easily missed on the road. Allow some extra distance between the car and the motorcycle.

Follow safety protocols for intersections when approaching one:

Come to a complete stop.

View and obey traffic signs and signals.

Look both ways for approaching traffic.

Proceed slowly

Above all else: treat a motorcycle like it was another car. This includes signaling when turning and giving them their own lane.

