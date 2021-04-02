Several bills survive “funnel week” in Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – There are several bills that are one step closer to the governor’s desk after surviving a deadline called “funnel week.”

Some of those bills include the constitutional amendment that would no longer guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion under Iowa’s constitution.

The House has also voted through several bills to increase childcare access and make it more affordable to families in the state.

The House has also approved lowering the maximum weekly unemployment benefits that Iowans could receive.

It would also require a week waiting period before workers could being receiving unemployment.