DES MOINES, Iowa — Seven Iowa families filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in federal court to block SF 496.

The law was just signed by Governor Reynolds within the last year. It prohibits education on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6th, requires districts to let families know if their child is using pronouns other than sex-at-birth, prohibits books with sex acts from schools, and more.

The ACLU of Iowa, Lamdba Legal and Jenner & Block LLP are representing the seven Iowa families. Today, several families spoke with members of the media to discuss why they are filing the suit.

“Reading has always been a fundamental party of how I learned to understand the world around me,” said Puck Carlson, a high school senior in Iowa City. “Every student should have the right to do the same, to be able to learn about people, cultures and perspectives. And to be able to learn about all of the world around them, not just parts of it.”

“We should not have to take unnecessary steps to gain the respect of being called by the correct name and pronouns that no cisgender kid has to ask for,” said Percy Batista-Pedro, a high school junior in Waterloo. “It is blatant discrimination and should not be permitted to continue.”

“I am participating in this lawsuit because this law hurts all kinds of kids and it hurts many of my personal friends,” another student said. “We deserve to be able to express ourselves safely at school, and we deserve to see ourselves in media, especially in books.”

Governor Reynolds responded to the filing with the following statement:

“Protecting children from pornography and sexually explicit content shouldn’t be controversial. The real controversary (sic) is that it exists in elementary schools. Books with graphic depictions of sex acts have absolutely no place in our schools. If these books were movies, they’d be rated R. The media cannot even air or print excerpts from these books because the content is offensive and inappropriate, yet they promote the narrative that they’re good for kids.” Governor Kim Reynolds

The suit asks for a temporary injunction on the law while the legal proceedings are ongoing and for the law to be deemed unconstitutional, which would block it permanently. There is no timeline yet for a ruling on the temporary injunction.