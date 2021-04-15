Services to honor life of slain Iowa State Patrol trooper begin Thursday

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Services begin Thursday for an Iowa State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty last week.



The visitation for Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home in Independence.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Independence Community High School. Both services are open to the public.

Donations to the Official Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Fund can be made at BankIowa 230 1st St E Independence, IA 50644.

Sgt. Smith was shot and killed on April 9 while trying to take Michael Lang into custody in Grundy Center. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Lang had assaulted a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop earlier before fleeing to his home where he barricaded himself inside.

Lang was shot multiple times during the incident and was initially hospitalized in critical condition. Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director of the Iowa DCI, tells WHO 13 that Lang has been moved out of the ICU and is no longer in critical condition. Lang faces, among other charges, first-degree murder.