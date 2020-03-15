Sentencing set for Dubuque man who neglected girlfriend’s baby

Iowa News

by: , Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — A May 4 sentencing date has been scheduled for a Dubuque man who neglected to properly care for his girlfriend’s baby.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Mark Ward pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C Felony.

His sentencing date is May 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Ward and his girlfriend, Iesha Searcy, were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then 9-month-old daughter.

The girl weighed less than 11 pounds when seen by a dietitian on August 15, 2018.

Court documents say the infant was hospitalized two days later, and a doctor found her to be severely malnourished.

Searcy has pleaded not guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C Felony.

Her trial date is March 31 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss