Sentencing set for Dubuque man who neglected girlfriend’s baby

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — A May 4 sentencing date has been scheduled for a Dubuque man who neglected to properly care for his girlfriend’s baby.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Mark Ward pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C Felony.

His sentencing date is May 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Ward and his girlfriend, Iesha Searcy, were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then 9-month-old daughter.

The girl weighed less than 11 pounds when seen by a dietitian on August 15, 2018.

Court documents say the infant was hospitalized two days later, and a doctor found her to be severely malnourished.

Searcy has pleaded not guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, a Class C Felony.

Her trial date is March 31 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.