GALVA, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has said the U.S. needs to provide a unified front and push back heavily.

The Senator made a stop in Galva on Friday to talk about domestic issues, including renewable energy.

As of Thursday, the national average gas price is $3.54 per gallon. That’s up from $2.65 from a year ago.

Senator Ernst is a longtime defender of biofuel and she backed the renewable fuel standard during her trip to the Quad Valley Corn Processor’s administrative building.

Ernest said renewable energy needs more investment here in the U.S.

“We see this huge push coming from the federal government to be supportive of electric vehicles and the subsidization of those EVs. But we want everyone to know that we have a clean-burning fuel source right here, it’s readily available, it supports American farmers, it supports our consumers with choices at the pump,” Ernst said.

Ernst also said current gas prices are prone to be affected by the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.