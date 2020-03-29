Senator Ernst breaks down how and when Iowans can see the much-needed federal COVID-19 relief package

JOHNSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst broke down the latest federal COVID-19 relief package could help Iowans during a news conference over Skype with Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday.

“This, this package was about $2 trillion, $2 trillion-plus, and we felt that it was so important to get done to make sure we were supporting Iowans and, of course, every community across the united states that’s going through this pandemic…” said Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Senator Ernst joined Gov. Reynolds at her COVID-19 news conference on Sunday.

She broke down how and when Iowans could see that much-needed federal relief as well as how small businesses can utilize loans to help affected workers.

“The use of these loans, too, can be used for a number of different areas, whether it’s operations, payroll, support, benefits, and if that small business or that employer retains the workers or rehires those workers after the pandemic, then those loans can be partially forgiven,” said Senator Ernst.

Ernst broke down the CARES Act signed by President Trump on Friday.

She said the act will also expand unemployment insurance by $250 billion to support laid-off workers.

Ernst mentions that help for seniors is also on the way.

Iowa seniors who meet the income requirements will be included as part of the planned direct payment and checks even if they haven’t paid into the IRS for several years.

The CARES Act also expanding medicare telehealth services for our most vulnerable population.

“If they are worried about the COVID-19, and they don’t want to get out to their pharmacist, it does require that Medicare Part D cover that cost of those prescriptions, and allow for a ninety-day prescription,” said Sen. Ernst.

Also, help is underway for rural healthcare with community health centers receiving $1 billion in federal relief to help Americans in rural areas impacted by COVID-19.