WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Chuck Grassley has been hospitalized for an infection, his office announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement, Grassley was hospitalized to receive antibiotic infusions to treat an infection. His office said he’s in good spirits and hopes to return to work as soon as possible.

Grassley, 90, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and has been re-elected seven times. His current term runs through 2028.