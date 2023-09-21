SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed General Randy George to officially be the U.S. Army Chief of Staff.

The Alden, Iowa native received a vote of 96 to 1 for the confirmation. He’s been serving in an acting capacity since August when General James McConville’s term ended.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke out about General George before the voting took place.

“As an army veteran myself, I have full confidence that he will continue to modernize the army and maintain our highly-trained and lethal force to fight and win our nation’s wars. General George is a hard-working public servant who knows the needs of our soldiers and their families,” Ernst said.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley congratulated General George on his confirmation on social media.

In a statement, Grassley says the general has the “experience, vision, and will to serve the job demands” of being the chief of staff.

The Senator is looking forward to working with General George on defense and national security matters.