DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — U.S. Senator Tim Scott is back in Iowa for a week of events on the campaign trail.

He was in Des Moines on Wednesday at the Drake Diner meeting with Polk County Republicans. After he talked with reporters to share his thoughts on the Hamas terror attacks.

“I hope at the end of this conflict that Hamas is wiped off the face of the Earth,” said Sen. Scott, (R) a presidential candidate. “The atrocities that we have seen, they’re undeniable, they’re disgusting and they’re unconscionable. And so as I spoke with the Ambassador of Israel, Herzog, he was very clear: a proportional response is that Hamas no longer has the military capabilities to do anyone harm, which means wiping them out.”

Scott was asked about pro-Palestinian gatherings taking place across the country, including one in Des Moines on Tuesday night.

“I think they’re disgusting to be simple. I can’t understand how anyone would show up at a pro rally when, in fact, what you’re showing is a consequence of the beheading of babies. How anyone explains that at all, I can’t imagine. I can’t imagine anything more disgusting, more inhuman than literally taking a child’s head off to showing up at a rally that supports that kind of unconscionable behavior,” said Scott.

Scott will be in Newton on Thursday.