Sen. Joni Ernst pushes for fair cattle prices

(KCAU) — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst says she will support one of two bills that would increase transparency in the cattle market.

Ernst is the co-sponsor of a bill that was introduced by fellow Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley and Jon Tester of Montana.



This bipartisan bill will require that a minimum of 50 percent of a meat packer’s weekly volume be purchased on the open market.

That way independent producers would be able to see what they are paying for cattle. Ernst says these types of bills will protect Iowa farmers.

“What we will see is push back of course coming from different areas of the United States but I support both the initiative from Chuck Grassley and Deb Fischer and I think it works quite well for those producing cattle across the Midwest,” said Ernst.

Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is also on board with Senator Grassley’s bill saying it will help producers make more informed decisions.