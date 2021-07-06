Sen. Joni Ernst defends Reynolds’ decision to send state troopers to Mexican border

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is supporting Gov. Kim Reynolds decision to send personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border. She said sending National Guard and law enforcement to the U.S.-Mexico border is providing protection to Iowa.

Ernst returned Monday from an overseas trip to Kosovo where she met with Iowa National Guard members serving in a peacemaking mission.

Ernst, a former National Guard member, said that regardless of whether its service members overseas or National Guard and state troopers to the southern border, the country has a role in protecting itself.

“When our nation is threatened, our security is threatened, it is important that we have the very strong united states armed services to stand up and push back to defend our country, but it is also equally important that we’re engaging with other countries on joint missions like we see in Kosovo and building those alliances,” Ernst said.

Reynolds approved sending about two dozen state troopers to the Mexican border later this month.