Sen. Grassley sworn in as Senate pro tempore

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOI) - On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley was sworn in as the new Senate pro tempore, a senior position for the majority party in the Senate.

Upon the unanimous vote to the position Thursday, Grassley has become third in the line of presidential succession following the Vice President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for 38 years. Grassley will succeed Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah as Senate pro tempore. The only other Iowan to hold the office was Sen. Albert B. Cummins, who was first chosen in 1919. Cummins served as Senate pro tempore in the 66th, 67th, 68th and 69th Congresses.

“This is an honor for me and the state of Iowa. The President pro tempore is one of a handful of offices specifically named by the Founders in the Constitution,” Grassley said. “I may only be three heartbeats away from the Oval Office, but my heart is and always will be in Iowa and here in the U.S. Senate, where I’ve worked for the people of Iowa and our nation for 38 years. My commitment to representative government and the deliberative body of the U.S. Senate is stronger than ever. I’ll work to see that we uphold the Senate as a check on the executive and judicial branches of government, including our constitutional authority to provide advice and consent.”