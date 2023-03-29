SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa senator said she’s working to address unnecessary burdens on Iowa’s small businesses who have mountain concerns about a possible recession.

“Of course, the economy and inflation is a big part of that,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Being able to hire appropriate, skilled workforce and childcare. Those are some of the top-line issues I’m hearing about, but all of those are tied together with the thread of rules and regulations.”

Ernst stated that cutting back on the red tape for small businesses is one of her priorities as congress prepares to go on a two-week Easter break.