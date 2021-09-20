Secretary Pate encourages participation in National Voter Registration Month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote.

For Iowans who are already registered, it’s important to make sure their information is current. National Voter Registration Day is on September 28.

“We have important city and school elections in communities across the state this fall, and they could make a big impact on your daily life,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s important for all eligible citizens to participate in the process. The best way to make sure your voice is heard is by registering to vote. It only takes a few minutes, and you can do it online, anytime.

The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

Iowans must be at least 17 years old to register to vote. The deadline to pre-register before November’s city-school election is Monday, October 18.

Approximately 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.

Click here to check your voter registration status, register to vote, or update your information.