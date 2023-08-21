DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s 2023 State Fair Straw Poll results are in.

According to a release from the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Ryamond Ragner received the most votes in their political parties during the straw poll.

Joe Biden received the most votes, according to the release. Biden received 66.97% of the votes in the Democratic poll, followed by Robert F. Kennedy at 18.76%, then Marianne Williamson with 14.27%.

There were 13 candidates featured in the Republican straw poll. Donald Trump received the most votes at 42.47%, followed by Ron DeSantis at 15.21%, then Tim Scott at 11.09%, and Vivek Ramaswamy received 9.37% of votes.

The release specified that Raymond Wagner and Chase Oliver tied for the most votes in the Libertarian Party coming in at 18.88% of votes cast.

“We conduct the State Fair Straw Poll each year to encourage voter registration and participation in Iowa’s General Election,” said Pate, “Voting is the best way to ensure Iowan’s voices are heard, and I want every eligible Iowan to register to vote. It is always interesting to see final results because historically, the State Fair Straw Poll, while unscientific, has been a fairly accurate indicator of official election results.”

Below, you can find the percentage totals for each party. Votes were cast in an 11-day time period and accessed via iPads. Each candidate was identified by their respective political parties.

DEMOCRATS

Joe Biden – 66.97%, 732 votes

Robert F. Kennedy – 18.76%, 205 votes

Marianne Williamson – 14.27%, 156 votes

REPUBLICANS

Ryan Binkley – .76%, 27 votes

Doug Burgum – 2.72%, 96 votes

Ron DeSantis – 15.31%, 541 votes

Larry Elder – .45%, 16 votes

Nikki Haley – 3.76%, 133 votes

Will Hurd – 1.05%, 37 votes

Asa Hutchinson – 3.4%, 120 votes

Perry Johnson – 6.23%, 220 votes

Mike Pence – 2.74%, 97 votes

Vivek Ramaswamy – 9.37%, 331 votes

Tim Scott – 11.09%, 392 votes

Francis Suarez – .65%, 23 votes

Donald Trump – 42.47%, 1501 votes

LIBERTARIANS

Aaron Avouris – 7.69%, 11 votes

Kevin Babicz – 3.5%, 5 votes

Melissa Biondi – 7.69%, 11 votes

Russell DeLeon – 2.1%, 3 votes

David Reed DeSilva – 5.59%, 8 votes

David Dunlap – 4.2%, 6 votes

Charles Griffith Ferry – 3.5%, 5 votes

Antonio Gagnon – 2.8%, 4 votes

Hugo Valdez Garcia – 6.99%, 10 votes

Jacob Hornberger – 4.2%, 6 votes

Seymour Art Lee – .7%, 1 vote

Beau Lindsey – 0%, 0 votes

Mike ter Maat – 2.8%, 4 votes

Lars Mapstead – 2.1%, 3 votes

Chase Oliver – 18.88%, 27 votes

Joshua Rodriguez – 1.4%, 2 votes

Jon Stewart – 5.59%, 8 votes

Kevin Tucker – 0%, 0 votes

Nathan J. Vaught Jr. – 1.4%, 2 votes

Raymond Dude Wagner – 18.88%, 27 votes

In addition to the straw poll, fairgoers also voted on their favorite fair food. Pork Chop on a Stick took the most votes with 16.88% followed by Barksdale State Fair Cookies with 15.88% and Corn Dog with 15.72%.