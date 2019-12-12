Secret Santa takes entire town to the movies

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCAU – In the spirit of the holidays, a Secret Santa is taking an entire Iowa town to the movies.

An anonymous donor in Webster City bought thousands of dollars worth of movie tickets to ‘A beautiful day in the Neighborhood’.

The feel-good movie features Tom Hanks as T.V.-icon, Mr. Rogers. He’s known for his cozy cardigans and messages of neighborly love.

“This has become the talk of the town. Everywhere I go, people are like, is it true? Is somebody going to if somebody’s really going to pay for everybody to come to the movie,” said Ann McGlaughlin, Webster Theater manager.

The “Secret Santa” won’t reveal his identity, but he will say, the reason behind the gift is to encourage people to be more like his hero, Mr. Rogers.