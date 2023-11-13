FAIRFIELD, Iowa – The sentencing hearing for one of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering their Spanish teacher begins Tuesday.

Jeremy Goodale pled guilty last spring to first-degree murder. He and fellow student Willard Miller admitted to killing 66-year-old Nohema Graber in November of 2021. She was beaten to death with a baseball bat in a city park and her body was left concealed under a tarp and covered by railroad ties and a wheelbarrow.

In July, Miller was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

In Goodale’s plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a sentence of between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take two days.